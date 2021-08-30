Obit – Mr. Mark Dooley

Mr. Mark Dooley, age 61, of Turkey Creek, died Monday morning, August 23, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Helen Davis; mother, Elizabeth Dooley of Nashville; daughters, Megan Dooley, Brooke Dooley and Payton Dooley all of Hurley, MS; granddaughter, Audrina Dooley; step children, Amanda Dillehay and husband Tommy of Gordonsville, Daniel Agee of Carthage; step granddaughter, Kelsi Davis and husband Dylan of Gordonsville; siblings, Karen Harpe of Fairview, Paul E. Stanley of Nashville, Juanita Cannon and husband John of Nashville, Daryl Dooley of Nashville, Tammy Hollis of Murfreesboro, Jon W. Dooley and wife Whitney of Tampa, FL, and Gregory Scott Dooley of Nashville.

Mr. Dooley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his memorial service will be conducted at Carthage Full Gospel Church on Saturday afternoon, September 4, at 1:00 pm with Bro. Jackie Dawson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the family plot at Harpeth Hills Cemetery in Fairview.

Sanderson of Carthage