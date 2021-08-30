Obit – Mrs. Tamekia Black

Mrs. Tamekia Black, age 46, of Dixon Springs, died Monday afternoon, August 23, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. She is survived by: mother, Francine Donnell of Carthage; children, Jamaris Shamar Black of Dixon Springs, Takrista Keyonna Black of Cookeville and Ju-Quoya Black of Carthage; brother, Quentin Laronta Donnell of Brush Creek; sister, Iesha Davis of Lebanon.

Mrs. Black is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Saturday afternoon afternoon, August 28, at 1:00 pm. Pastor Preston Carter will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Saturday from 12:00 pm noon until the service time at 1:00 pm.

Sanderson of Carthage