Obit – Mr. Kurtis Phelps

Mr. Kurtis Phelps, of Carthage, was pronounced deceased at the age of 42 at the Claiborne County Medical Center in Tazewell, Tennessee at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, August 28, 2021, from injuries received in a single vehicle automobile accident.

Mr. Phelps was temporarily residing in New Tazewell while working as a sheetrock finisher on a construction project there for Patterson Drywall Co. of Tazewell.

Mr. Phelps was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where arrangements will be finalized later this week.

Due to the Labor Day deadline the complete obit will be published in the September 9th edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE