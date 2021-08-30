Obit – Mr. Robert Angel

Mr. Robert Angel, age 43, of South Carthage, died on Saturday, August 28th, at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. Angel was an organ donor and following release from the Metro Medical Examiners Office he will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his daughter, Marianna Angel, and parents, Steve and Ginger Sanders Angel, and the family will make funeral arrangements.

The complete obituary will be published in the September 9th edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE