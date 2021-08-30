Obit – Mrs. Heather King Fox

Mrs. Heather King Fox, age 32 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Heather was born August 16, 1989 in Carthage, TN. She graduated from Jackson County High School in 2007, and later from Tennessee Tech University. She worked as an eligibility counselor for the State of Tennessee Department of Human Services. She married Nathaniel Fox on July 24, 2021.

Heather is survived by Husband; Nathaniel Fox of Gordonsville, TN. Daughters; Ashton and Gracie Veatch. Father; Jerry “Huggie” (Rachel) King of Carthage, TN. Mother; Wendy (Carl) Blaylock of Winnsboro, LA. Sister; Kayla (Trent) Johnson of Rickman, TN. Brother; Daniel (Candice) Stewart of Panama City Beach, FL. Grandparents; Jean Sircy of Gordonsville, TN, Phyllis Duckworth of Gordonsville, TN, Donnie and Liz Adcock of Rayville, LA, and Larry and Angie Williams of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Great-grandparents; Lawrence Williams of Start, LA, and Ollie Adcock of Rayville, LA. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Services are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 1PM with Jason Jordan and Carl Blaylock officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 4PM until 8PM and on Sunday from 10AM until the service time at 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to a college fund for Ashton and Gracie.

The family requests masks be worn if visiting the funeral home.

