SCHOOL COVID-19 POLICY CHANGE

It’s now school board policy—“Students and staff with a COVID-19 positive case will be quarantined; and school direct exposures will be contacted to inform families and allow parents the choice of isolating their exposed asymptomatic child at home or allow the child to return to school highly requesting to wear a mask for 14 days from exposure.

Parents may opt out their child from wearing a mask using the “Mask Opt Out Exemption Form”. The new policy is expected to result in fewer students quarantined at home, meaning more students will be in classrooms across the county. More students in classrooms in turn is expected to help curb learn loss among students during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!