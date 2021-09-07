Obit – Mr. E. B. Glover

Mr. E. B. Glover, age 78 of Dixon Springs, died Sunday morning, September 5 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: 3 children, Christy Glover Stumb and husband Paul of Lebanon, Scott Glover and wife Deanna of Hartsville, Jeremy Vaughn of Lebanon; brother, William Glover and wife Shirley of Brentwood; 8 grandchildren, Skylar Piercey Bane of Riddleton, Trey Geisenhoffer and wife Erin of Mt. Juliet, Christopher Geisenhoffer and wife Elizabeth of Lebanon, MaryAnn Stumb McWhirter and husband Terrell of Nashville, Jessica Shirley and husband Adam of Pleasant Shade, Josie Glover of Carthage, Alex Glover of Pleasant Shade, Marlee Burgess of Hartsville; great-grandchildren, Levi Bane, Luke Bane, Kylie Geisenhoffer, Ava Grace Geisenhoffer, Harrison Gray Geisenhoffer, Raelynn Geisenhoffer, Ann Blair McWhirter, Emerson Geisenhoffer, Chloe Glover, Micah Shirley, Elias Shirley, Jace Shirley, Ariel Glover, Shane Glover.

Mr. Glover is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday morning, September 11 at 10:00 AM. Pastor Ryan Bennett will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Trey Geisenhoffer, Christopher Geisenhoffer, Alex Glover, Scott Glover, Jimmy Smithson, Jeff Glover, Gene Brown, Paul Stumb, Adam Shirley, Jeremy Vaughn; honorary pallbearers, Wayne Taylor, Joe Taylor, Robert Taylor, Mark McCall, E. B.’s cousins.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM.

The family has asked for memorials to: the ALS Association, the American Cancer Society or the Epilepsy Foundation.

MASKS ARE ENCOURAGED.

Sanderson of Carthage