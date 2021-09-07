Obit – Mrs. Betty Lancaster Parker

Mrs. Betty Lancaster Parker, age 87 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Mrs. Betty was born July 17, 1934, a daughter of the late James “Jim” Lancaster and Laura Mason Lancaster. She was also preceded in death by Siblings; J.D. Lancaster and Erleene Lancaster Montgomery. Mrs. Betty was a 1953 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She worked at Bonnell Aluminum for many years until her retirement. She attended Gordonsville Nazarene Church for many years. She will be remembered a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Betty is survived by Daughter; Beth (Jon) Thompson of Gordonsville, TN. Grandchildren; Matthew Parker Thompson and Laura Reese Thompson.

Funeral Services are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on September 9, 2021 at 11AM with Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 4PM until 8PM and on Thursday from 10AM until service time at 11AM.

