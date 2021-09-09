Obit – Mrs. Regina Brooks

Mrs. Regina Brooks, age 69 of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, September 7 at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette. She is survived by: husband, Eld. Stephen Brooks; daughter, Angela Hackett and husband Lance of Tanglewood; 2 grandchildren, Audrey Holder and husband Dustin of Tanglewood, Carson Hackett of Tanglewood; 1 great-grandchild, Brooks Webb Holder.

Mrs. Brooks is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, September 12 at 3:00 PM. Eld. Rickey Hall and Eld. Rickey Scurlock will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery with Eld. Barney Allison officiating. Serving as pallbearers are: Jeffrey Sircy, Jackie Sircy, Gary Mosley, Jeff Allison, Michael Hopper, Kenny Hensley.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: North Gordonsville Missionary Baptist or Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

MASKS ARE ENCOURAGED.

Sanderson of Carthage