Ms. Kathleen Wyatt, age 75 of Pleasant Shade died Tuesday morning, September 7, at the home of her niece and caregiver, Amy Summers. She is also survived by a sister, Sharon Devlin and husband David of Pleasant Shade and a great nephew Greyson Layman.

Ms. Wyatt will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No formal services are planned at this time.

Sanderson Funeral Home