Obit – Mr. Mark Wright

Mr. Mark Wright, age 61 of the Rome Community, died Wednesday morning, September 8, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: mother, Joy Dillehay Wright of Rome; children, Adam Wright and wife Carrie of Carthage, Joe Wright and wife Melissa of Carthage, Isaiah Wright and wife Erin of Rawls Creek, Elijah Wright of Carthage, Rebekah Wright of Carthage, Sarah Wright of Carthage; 3 grandchildren, Cooper and Colton Wright, Adalyne Wright; siblings, Paul Wright and wife Kathy of Hiwassee, Janie Ellenburg and husband Sammy of Rome, Robert Wright of Rome, Petey Glover and husband Hugh of Rome, Keith Wright and wife Jennifer of Elmwood.

Mr. Wright is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, September 11 at 1:00 PM. Jody Pritchett will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jacob Wright, Bo Ellenburg, B. J. Wright, Jason Wright, Tim Wright, Jody Pritchett.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

