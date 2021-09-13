Obit – Mrs. Peggy Swann Harpe

Mrs. Peggy Swann Harpe, age 71 of Defeated Creek died Friday morning, September 10 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: 3 children, Michael Harpe and wife Lisa of Gordonsville, Laurie Harpe Glover and husband Gary of Gordonsville, Matthew Harpe and wife Nicole of New Middleton; mother, Movaline Swann of Carthage; sister, Linda Swann Claywell and husband Phil of Buffalo; 2 brothers, Paul Swann and wife Sherry of Gainesboro, Bobby Swann and wife Lisa of Defeated Creek; 7 grandchildren, LaShae Harpe and fiance Jerry Stacey of South Carthage, Shannon Harpe and fiancé Jason Vann of Hickman, Trevor Glover and wife Anna of Alexandria, Peyton Glover of Murfreesboro, Connor Glover of Gordonsville, Olivia and Mackeona Harpe of New Middleton.

5 great-grandchildren, Kiora, Sorin, Griffith Vann; Sage Harpe; Harrison Glover. Mrs. Harpe is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, September 14 at 1:00 PM.

Eld. Shawn Shepherd and Eld. Kevin Graham will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Connor Glover, Trevor Glover, Peyton Glover, Lance Anderson, Lonny Swann, Casin Swann. Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. The family has requested memorials to: Cornwells Chapel Missionary Baptist or the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

