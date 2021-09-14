Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/16/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Ruth Boze Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of September, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Ruth Boze, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of July, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of September, 2021. Signed Jimmy Joe Boze, Co-Personal Representative Nita Lee Reid, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 9-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE LEEANNE RENEE HARRIS JIMMY ANDERSON SMALLWOOD, JR., The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Liam Anderson Smallwood. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 644-6147, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 23rd day of November, 2021. at 8:30 a.m.. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-26-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO SEAN STARKEY: THE JUVENILE COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE 2021-JV-159 In re: Khloe Maelynn Lustre (DOB: 10/20/2009) and Kaleb Maddox Bartley (DOB: 12/09/2004), Petitioner Sheri Thomas has filed a Petition against you seeking to declare Khloe Maelynn Lustre and Kaleb Maddox Bartley dependent and neglected children, which a copy of can be obtained at the office of the Clerk of Court located at 332 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, that the whereabouts of the Respondent, SEAN STARKEY, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; IT IS ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that Publication for this ORDER shall be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which is a newspaper published at least weekly in Carthage, Tennessee, and that the Respondent be given notice therein; Respondent is hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Emergency Petition for Ex Parte Order for Protective Custody of Minor Children Due to Dependency and Neglect and For Temporary Custody filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and, That should the Respondent fail to answer or otherwise respond to the Petition pursuant to this Order, then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against him. Respondent is to serve upon ROBIN C. MOORE, whose address is 220 Main Street North, PO Box 182, Carthage, TN 37030 a copy of said answer to the Petition and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court. 9-2-4t

________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Joshua Wilkins and Tiffany Reavis-Wilkins executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2014, and recorded on December 1, 2014, in Book 284, at Page 245 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 20, 2021, at 01:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LOAN #: 3334210455 DATE: November 25, 2014 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 Land located in the 2nd Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #1-2.33 acres, +/- BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Turkey Creek Highway, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 deg. 32 min. 19 sec., a radius of 567.00 feet, a tangent length of 97.62 feet, and a chord of North 15 deg. 50 min. 15 sec. West 192.42 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 193.35 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Kittrell Farm property (5.36 acres as per survey of same date) North 81 deg. 06 min. 37 sec. East 684.82 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence with line of Thomas D. Parnell South 07 deg. 48 min. 01 sec. West 91.84 feet to an iron rod at a 28-inch poplar tree; thence South 67 deg. 37 min. 32 sec. West 262.31 feet to a large walnut stump; thence continuing with Parnell and with line of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., South 72 deg. 27 min. 12 sec. West 274.81 feet to a locust snag; thence continuing with line of Scruggs South 80 deg. 50 min. 40 sec. West 108.41 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.33 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, TN # 910, dated November 18, 2002. Subject to a power line transmission easement crossing the above-described tract. Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by deed dated November 25, 2014, of record at Book 284, page 242, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 031 053.04 Address/Description: 306 Turkey Creek Highway, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): Joshua W. Wilkins and wife, Tiffany M. Reavis-Wilkins Other Interested Party(ies): The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-14481 FC02 9-2-3t

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY 2022 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) has developed its 2022 Annual PHA Plan that outlines the Agency’s capital improvement, and its administrative needs for fi scal year 2022. Due to the Delta Variant virus and the awareness to practice social distancing, a public hearing by way of Zoom is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021. To access the meeting go to: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318660798?pwd=OU54Tlk3OGdXMF Nia3VQNVgvUGs3dz09 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb6xpzHYpy Meeting ID: 883 1866 0798, and Passcode: 449795. The public hearing will begin promptly at the scheduled time. If there are no participants logged in by 11:15 a.m., the Zoom meeting will be closed. If you should have any questions, with regards to login in, please contact Mrs. LaDonna Tant at 615-452-1661. Any visitor whose temperatures when checked is below 104 degrees, wearing a facemask, and do not display any COVID-19 symptoms, will be allowed to attend the public hearing in the main conference room, at which time, the 2022 Annual Plan will be discussed. The public is invited to review a copy of the 2022 Annual Plan with its components during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m., until 2:00 p.m., at the SCHA’s administrative offi ce located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. Mr. Chad Williams, Property Manager will assist you if needed. Comments regarding the 2022 Annual Plan will be taken until 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021. Any questions related to the 2022 Annual PHA Plan should be directed to Executive Director at 615-452-1661 ext-4. 09-16-21(2t)

________________________

I, Ricky Scruggs, have this 2006 Toyota Sequoya with this VIN#JTDBT48A96S265736 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-683-5758. 09-16-21(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 150 Acer Chromebook Spin 311- R721T- 62ZQ 11.6”- A69220C 4GB RAM-32GB Hard Drive. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at mitchelln@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 09-09-21(2t)