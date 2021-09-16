Obit – Mr. Steve Coble

Mr. Steve Coble, age 54 of Gordonsville, died Tuesday morning, September 14, at NHC Springfield. He is survived by: daughter, Brittany West and husband Barry of White House; son, Brett Coble and partner Nikki Lewis of Gordonsville; 3 grandchildren, Noah Smith, Lauren Potts, Blaine West.

Mr. Coble is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, September 17 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Michael Nesbitt and Judge Branden Bellar will officiate. Interment in the Brush Creek Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Rick Gibbs, Terry Lafever, Levi Harris, Tim Payne, James Dillard, David Spivey; Honorary pallbearers are: employees of Smith County highway Department, Smith County Elected Officials.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to: The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for Spinal Cord Injuries.

Sanderson of Carthage