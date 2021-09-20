Obit – Mrs. Virginia Latham “Ginger” Coggins

Mrs. Virginia Latham “Ginger” Coggins, age 97 of Carthage, TN.



Mother, friend, and mentor passed away on August 24, 2021.



Ginger was born in Oxford, MS, on December 8, 1923 and was reared in Madison, FL. She was the daughter of a Presbyterian pastor. Ginger grew up during the depression and turned 18 the day after Pearl Harbor. These early life experiences taught her thrift, resilience, empathy, and molded in her a thoughtful, cheerful attitude towards life. She was full of wisdom. It was a blessing for all to witness and learn from her example.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Stacy Coggins.



Mrs. Coggins is survived by her three children; Stacy N. Coggins of Charlotte, NC, Virginia “Jinx” (Kevin) Coleman of Longwood, FL, and Bardwell T. (Terry) Coggins of Carthage, TN. Five grandchildren; Lauren (Steven) Herman, Lydia (Matt) Brooker, Allison (Will) Robertson, Robin (Bobby) Brown, and Bardwell (Sara) Nielsen. Six great grandchildren; Avery Brown, Sawyer Herman, Evan Brown, Adeline Brown, William Robertson, IV, and Parker Brown.



Memorial services are scheduled to be conducted at the Carthage United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1PM with Rev. Monica Mowdy officiating.

Family and friends will gather at the Carthage United Methodist Church just prior to the 1PM memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Emmanuel House, c/o Carthage United Methodist Church, 608 Main Street North, Carthage, TN, 37030, 615-735-0343.

