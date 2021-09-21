Obit – Ms Rhonda Lynne Jones Law

Ms Rhonda Lynne Jones Law, age 57, of Lebanon, TN, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Ms Law was born on January 1, 1964 in Smith County, TN a daughter of the late T. J. Jones and Rose Marie Smith Jones.

Ms Law is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes, private services will be held by the family at a later date.

Ms Law is survived by two daughters: Shalane (Andrew) Proctor of Lebanon, TN and Robin Law of Franklin, TN; mother, Mrs. Rose Marie Smith Jones of Lebanon, TN.

