Obit – Mrs. Sue Turner Hall

Mrs. Sue Turner Hall, age 87, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Mrs. Sue was born February 14, 1934, in Elmwood, TN, a daughter of the late Homer Lee Fitzpatrick and Evie Lucille Snoddy Fitzpatrick. She married James Thomas Turner on June 2, 1954 and he preceded her in death on August 10, 1978. She was also preceded in death by Brother; James Fitzpatrick and Sister; Judy McDonald. Mrs. Sue was a 1952 graduate of Smith County High School. She worked as a homemaker, as a deputy clerk for the Smith County Trustees Office, and as Postmaster for the Hickman Post Office. She attended the Hickman Baptist Church.

Mrs. Sue is survived by three children; James Patrick (Kaye) Turner, Thomas Lee (Susie) Turner, and Connie Sue (Michael Joe) Halliburton, all of Hickman, TN. Grandchildren; Lacey (Russ) Williams, Bradford (Haley) Halliburton, Caroline Turner, Colette Turner, Brant Turner, and Macy Turner. Step-grandson; Zach (Jamie) Hendrixson. Great-grandchildren; Harper Williams, Hadley Williams, and Huck Halliburton. Step great-grandchild; Tanner Ross Hendrixson. Brother; Robert (Debra) Fitzpatrick of Aiken, SC. Sisters-in-law; Mary Etta Nixon and Carolyn Stewart. Special caretaker; Elizabeth Nolen and boys.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sue Turner Hall are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3PM with Mark Medley officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 11AM until service time at 3PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the Gordonsville Elementary School Library.

Bass of Gordonsville