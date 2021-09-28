SUSPECT HELD WITHOUT BOND AFTER ALTERCATION

Over the weekend, multiple sheriff’s department officers responded to a disturbance on Russell Lane which is located in the northern section of the county.

Meanwhile, one person is being held in the county jail without bond, charged with multiple offenses as a result of a sheriff’s department investigation into the disturbance.

Shawn Lawrence Sinyard, 50, Pleasant Shade was charged with three counts of assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. In addition to Sgt. Fields, officers responding to the call included Sgt. Jimmy Lankford, Deputy Robin Bellar, Deputy Jordan Green and Detective Steve Babcock.

