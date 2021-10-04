Obit – Branger Colt Ingram

Branger Colt Ingram of Hartsville, formerly of Alexandria, passed away September 29, 2021 at the age of 30, following a work accident. He was born in Davidson County, December 4, 1990, the son of Martin Lee “Marty” Ingram and Carmellia Hale Ingram. Branger was a member of New Middle Baptist Church. He worked at Lochinvar as a Quality Inspector.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in the chapel of Anderson Funeral Home with Bro. B. J. Thomason officiating. Interment was at Hillview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, October 4 from 1-7, Tuesday, October 5 from 10am until service time.

Survivors are wife, Alexandra Dolby Ingram, Hartsville; children, Jack Howard Ingram and Adeline Lynn Ingram; mother, Carmellia Hale Ingram, Smithville; father, Martin “Marty” Ingram, Lebanon; brothers, Brandon (Lindy) Ingram, Murfreesboro and Brody (Coletta) Ingram, Smithville; nieces and nephews, Preston, Brianna, Brooklyn, Jaxon Ingram, Jackson Fowler, Mickensey Parker, Kyleigh Lavery, Jerrica Moyer, Lucas, Hunter, Madison and Eligha Dolby; father-in law and mother-in-law, Gene and Terra Dolby, Castalian Springs; brothers-in-law, Nick (Cassie) Dolby, Alabama and Chris (Amanda) Dolby, Gordonsville; sister-in law, Amanda Dolby, Indiana; special lifelong friend, Colton (Zoe) Hinson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Aundra Hale, Claude and Glenda Ingram.

Pallbearers were Colton Hinson, Brody Ingram, Brandon Ingram, Nick Dolby, Chris Dolby and Preston Ingram.

Anderson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.