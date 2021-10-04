Obit – Evan Alexander Napier

Evan Alexander Napier, 30, of Hermitage passed away September 23, 2021.

Evan attended Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. In his free time he enjoyed playing disc golf and watching University of Tennessee sports, and basketball especially the NBA and the Memphis Grizzlies.

He is survived by his parents Stephen and Karen Napier; maternal grandmother; Anita Overstreet; aunts and uncles; Wendell (Marsha) Overstreet, Super (Barbara) Napier, Johnny (Joy) Napier, and Michael (Debi) Napier, numerous cousins and a large extended family.

Evan is preceded in death his paternal grandparents Earl and Lula Napier and maternal grandfather Tim Overstreet, aunts Jane Napier and Molly Napier.

Gathering of Family and Friends Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Hermitage Funeral Home from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon, Celebration of Life will begin at Noon also at Hermitage Funeral Home.

Burial is private.