Obit – Evie Sue Agee

Evie Sue Agee, 95, of Washington, Illinois, passed away at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria, Illinois.

Born January 3, 1926 in Hickman, Tennessee to Mason and Vera (Nabors) Gentry, she married William E. Agee on July 5, 1946 in Rossville, Georgia. He died March 30, 1989. She was also preceded in death by one son, Byron Agee; one daughter, Julie Jefferson; two grandchildren, Aaron Agee and Karla Meldon; two brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are one son, Jerry (Linda) Agee of Pekin, Illinois; two daughters, Patricia Hammer and Peggy Dietz, both of Washington, Illinois; three grandchildren, MaryAnn Foust of Pekin, Illinois, Laura (Jeff) Fosselman of Mettawa, Illinois, and Stephanie (Zachary) Hardy of Sherman, Illinois; six great-grandchildren, Lance Agee of Pekin, Illinois, Mathew Fosselman of Mettawa, Illinois, Noah Hardy and Emily Hardy, both of Sherman, Illinois and Benjamin Fosselman and Olivia Fosselman, both of Mettawa, Illinois.

Evie had a blessed life and was lovingly known as Sue, Mom, Momma, Aunt Sue, Grandma, Grams, Granny and GiGi – depending on whom you asked of course. She loved reading the Bible, gardening, and watching Jimmy Swaggart on television.

Her love of God and “mountain moving” faith was a true inspiration to all who knew her. She could strike up a conversation with anyone while sharing stories of her life’s adventures. Her sense of humor and love for all will be missed greatly.

Her funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, Illinois. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Gordonsville Cemetery in Gordonsville, Tennessee. Brother Dennis Croslin will officiate.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614.

