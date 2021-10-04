Obit – Mr. Barry Lloyd Davis

Mr. Barry Lloyd Davis, age 62 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Mr. Davis was born March 18, 1959 in Roaring Springs, PA, a son of Bessie E. Bailey and the late William H. Davis. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Robert Davis and two infant twins. He married Tammy Kinzey on November 19, 1977. Mr. Davis was a member of the Rome Baptist Church. He loved horses and horseback riding. He worked as a parts manager for an auto parts store.

Mr. Davis is survived by Wife; Tammy Davis of Lebanon, TN. Daughter; Danyelle (Chad) Troyer of Hickman, TN. Grandchildren; Hunter, Kawas, Zachary, and Bailey. Mother; Bessie E. Bailey of Pennsylvania. Brother; Mark (Leann) Davis of Pennsylvania. Sister; Marlene (Bob) Colebaugh of Pennsylvania, Linda (Larry) Dunlap of Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Doug) Wolfslagle of Pennsylvania, and Brenda Davis of Pennsylvania. Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law; Gordon and Patricia Kenzey of Pennsylvania.

Funeral Services for Mr. Davis are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 6PM with Eld. James Thomas Gibbs officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 3PM until service time at 6PM.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

Bass of Carthage