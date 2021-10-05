SCHOOL BOARD WILL CONTINUE AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM DISCUSSION

Installation of an air purification system in all school buildings which was approved by the county’s school board in February has yet to take place.

Known as a bi-polar ionization system, the air purification units were to be installed in heating and cooling ventilation systems in all school buildings and aimed at removing harmful contaminants from the air such as mold and the germ which causes the coronavirus.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!