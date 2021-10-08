Obit – Mrs. Joy Coffman

Mrs. Joy Coffman, age 87 of Halls Hill, died Thursday morning, October 7 in Cookeville. She is survived by: children, Pat Hill and husband George of Cookeville, Faye Sturgill and husband John of Dodson Branch, Ricky Coffman and wife Susie Mayberry Coffman of Lafayette; daughter-in-law, Vicky Barnes Coffman of Halls Hill; sister, Garnetta Hiett of Carthage; brother, Waymon Brown and companion, Corine Rigsby of Popes Hill; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Coffman is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted on Monday morning, October 11 at 11:00 AM at the Gordonsville Cemetery. Bro. David Thaxton will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are: Doug Riggins, Andrew Riggins, Ricky Coffman, Jamie Williams, Austin Williams, Jordan Williams.

Visitation at the funeral home will be on Monday only from 8:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 10:35 AM.

