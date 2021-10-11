Obit – Mr. Jeff Methner

Mr. Jeff Methner, age 64 of Elmwood, died Friday morning, October 8 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by wife, Lisa Watson Methner; step sons, Dylan House and companion Ashley Romaine of Brush Creek, Kyle House of Brush Creek, 3 grandchildren, Betty Wills of Gainesboro, Savannah House of Brush Creek, Dylan House Jr. of Brush Creek; sister-in-law, Pam Watson Petty and husband Andy of Hickman; mother-in-law, Betty Woodard Watson of Riddleton; half sister, Janice Roach of West Palm Beach; brother, Greg Methner of West Palm Beach.

Mr. Methner will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. There will be a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

Sanderson Funeral Home