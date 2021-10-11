Obit – Mr. Leon Boyd

Mr. Leon Boyd, age 85 of Buffalo Valley, died Thursday afternoon, October 7 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He is survived by wife, Edwina Boyd; children, Tammy Boyd of Buffalo Valley, Aaron Leon Boyd and wife Marjorie of Clarksville; siblings, Ruby Craighead and husband Kenneth of 4-Way Inn, Martha Boyd Sanders of South Carthage, Bonnell Boyd and wife Chloe of Johnson City, Taylor Boyd and wife Brenda of Buffalo Valley, Billy Boyd and wife Nancy of Buffalo Valley; 4 grandchildren, Jason League, Christian League, Samantha Boyd, Michael Boyd; 2 great-grandchildren, Shyann Hammock, Alex Boyd.

Mr. Boyd is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, October 9 at 3:00 PM. Bro. Lanny Thomas will officiate. Interment in the Smellage Cemetery in the Boma Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Jason League, Michael Boyd, Terry Autry, Eddie League, Taylor Boyd.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

