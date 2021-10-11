Obit – Ms. Jessica Renee Hutson

Jessica was born January 2, 1980 in Indianapolis, IN, a daughter of Joy Blakely Lay and the late Wetsel Darrell Stickler. She was also preceded in death by Siblings; Daniel Lee Williams and Johnny Ray Williams.

Ms. Hutson is survived by three sons; Jonathan Stickler, Terry Bell, and Daniel Bell. Mother and step-father; Joy Lay and Charles Garrett. Several half siblings and numerous friends also survive.

Family and friends will hold a private graveside service at the Burton Cemetery in the Wolf Creek Community of Dekalb County, TN.

, age 41 of Silver Point, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021.