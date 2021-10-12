$3 MILLION LOTTO WINNERS

Two 19-Year-Olds Invest Winnings From Jackpot

Following a few days off, it was back to work this week for two Smith County teenagers, winners of $3,000,000 in the Tennessee Lottery. With their winnings, Wyatt Close, a Rome community resident, and Brandon Thompson, who lives in the Maggart community, found themselves in the unique position of having to seek the services of a financial advisor less than two years after graduating from Smith County High School.

In a story as rare as a 90 degree January heatwave, it began with a Wyatt Detailing customer abruptly changing a scheduled appointment. Close owns Wyatt Detailing, a mobile detailing business, and Thompson is his main employee.

