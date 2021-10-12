Obit – Mrs. Marilyn McDonald Wilmore

Mrs. Marilyn McDonald Wilmore, age 68 of Riddleton, died Monday afternoon, October 11 at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. She is survived by: husband, Steve Wilmore; 3 sons, John Wilmore and wife Michelle of Tanglewood, Michael Wilmore and wife Kelsey of Lebanon, Jay Wilmore and wife Tara of South Carthage; brother, Dr. David McDonald and wife Lorrie of South Carthage; 4 grandchildren, Jordan Wilmore, Walker Wilmore, Maci Wilmore, Eli Wilmore; sister-in-law, Anita Pirtle and husband Mark of Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Wilmore is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon October 14 at 1:00 PM at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Bro. Ron Ralph will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Collin McDonald, Connor McDonald, Cory McDonald, Logan Hollingsworth, Bo Martindale, Stan Robinson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Masks are required.

The family has requested memorials to the Cornerstone Mission Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage