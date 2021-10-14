Obit – Mr. Chester Barrett

Mr. Chester Barrett, age 79 of Tuckers Crossroads, died Tuesday evening, October 12 at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. He is survived by: daughter, Lawanna Greer and husband Robby; 2 sons, Chester Barrett Jr of Commerce, Jeffery Barrett and wife Johnette of Charenton, LA,2 sisters, Judy Perault of Lebanon, Linda Graves of Lebanon; 6 grandchildren, Joshua Gibbs and wife Tara of Carthage, Brandon Barrett of California, Ashley Gibbs of Lebanon, Kaden Barrett of LA, Dustin Barrett of Lebanon, Craig Barrett and wife Krystian of Charenton, LA; 14 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Barrett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, October 16 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Tim Frank will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Josh Gibbs, Dustin Barrett, Craig Barrett, Brandon Barrett, Caden Barrett, Dan Sleeper.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage