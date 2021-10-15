Obit – Mrs. Ann Oldham

Mrs. Ann Oldham died at the Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon October 14, 2021 at 2:41 E.S.T. following an extended illness. Mrs. Oldham was 75.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday afternoon October 18th at 1 p.m. C.S.T. with her pastor, Pastor Morty Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Oldham family lot in the West section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery, 25 Dixon Springs Circle, Dixon Springs, TN 37057. The Oldham family will receive friends at the graveside following the graveside services.

The Oldham family will receive friends at the Turner Funeral Home, 3913 Webb Road in Chattanooga on Sunday October 14th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. E.S.T.

One of two daughters born to the late Luster Clay Williams and Elsie Marie Baker Williams who died at the age of 76 on June 2, 1996, she was born Patricia Ann Williams in the Monoville Community on May 8, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ruth Williams Green who died on July 12, 2020 at the age of 77.

In Dixon Springs on October 9, 1965, she as united in marriage to Dixon Springs Community native Jerry Powell Oldham. The ceremony was performed by the late Eld. Harold Dean Linville.

Mr. and Mrs. Oldham formed Apparel Embroidery Inc. in Chattanooga on July 1, 1990 and did custom embroidery for local businesses and many national chains.

They were attendees of the Chattanooga Church at Bonny Oaks.

Mr. and Mrs. Oldham just celebrated their fifty sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday October 9th.

Surviving in addition to her husband are their two daughters, Jeri Oldham Chambers and husband Greg of Chattanooga, Jana Oldham Williams and husband Travis of Ooltewah, TN; three grandchildren, Gavin Williams, Jaxon Williams and Brynlee Chambers.