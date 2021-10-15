Obit – Mrs. Debra Carol Bosch

Mrs. Debra Carol Bosch, age 56 of the Sykes Community died on October 10, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Mrs. Bosch was born May 2, 1965 in Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN, a daughter of Patsy Moore Ford and James Ford of Gordonsville, TN. She attended Gordonsville High School.

Mrs. Bosch was preceded in death by her grandparents; Robert and Etta Moore of Sykes, TN, and William and Martha Ford of Nashville, TN.

She married Rainer Bosch on October 26, 2001.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by three sons; Josh James of South Carthage, TN, John James of Sykes, TN, and Matt James of Sykes, TN. Granddaughter; Nevaeh James of Sykes, TN. Brother; James Ford of Gordonsville, TN. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

A private service was held at the Moore Cemetery in Sykes, TN, for her family.

Bass Funeral Home