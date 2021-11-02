Obit – Mrs. Edwina Key Lynch Boyd

Mrs. Edwina Key Lynch Boyd, age 81 of Buffalo Valley, died Monday afternoon, November 1 at her home. She is survived by: children, Tammy Boyd of Buffalo Valley, Aaron Boyd and wife Marjorie of Clarksville; 4 grandchildren, Jason League, Christian League, Samantha Boyd, Michael Boyd; 2 great-grandchildren, Shyann Hammock and Alex Boyd.

Mrs. Boyd is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, November 4 at 1:00 PM. Rev. Lanny Thomas will officiate. Aaron Boyd will present the eulogy. Interment in the Smellage Cemetery in the Boma Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Jason League, Michael Boyd, Terry Autry, Christian League, Eric Sevier.

Visitation on Thursday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage