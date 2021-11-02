ANNUAL VETERANS DAY PARADE SET FOR SUNDAY

The annual Veterans Day Parade is set for Sunday (November 7). The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Carmack Avenue and continue along Main Street to the courthouse in downtown Carthage.

The parade includes bands, fire departments, veterans, military personnel, various automobile and motorcycle groups, local scout units and antique cars. Veterans can ride in their vehicles.

A ceremony will be held at the courthouse begin at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony will include a welcome, invocation, presentation of colors, national anthem, pledge of allegiance, guest speak, remembrance, placing of memorial wreath, taps and closing remarks.

Parade lineup is from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Carmack Avenue.