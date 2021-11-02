SUV STRIKES MOTORCYCLE AT INTERSECTION

A motorcyclist escaped serious injury after being involved in a two vehicle wreck in Carthage, Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Highway 25/Carthage Bypass and Main Street North at 2:32 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Ronnie Scudder, 68, Carthage, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Scudder was not transported by ambulance, according to the highway patrol.

