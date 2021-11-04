Obit – Mrs. Joann Gibbs Gregory

Mrs. Joann Gibbs Gregory, age 84 of Elmwood, died Wednesday morning, November 3 at the Riverview Regional ER. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Marcia Tisdale and husband Tim of Elmwood, Jennifer Wright and husband Keith of Elmwood; son, Larry Gregory Jr. and wife Susanne of Salisbury, MD; 8 grandchildren, Shawna Tisdale and fiance’ Clint Whitmore of Smyrna, Christopher Tisdale and wife Krista of Rome, Gregory Tisdale and wife Tiffany of Elmwood, Tara Myatt and husband Jeremy of Tomkinsville, KY, Shelby McPeak and husband Travis of Elmwood, Daniel Gregory of Princeton, NJ, Cammie Rich and husband Cody of Hartsville, Rachel Ford of Salisbury, MI;12 great-grandchildren, Graceland, Haylen, Kayden, Keaton, Marverick, Walker, Noah, Nora, Montana, Emmy, Jack, Elisha.

Mrs. Gregory is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, November 6 at 1:00 PM. Eld. James Gibbs will officiate. Larry Gregory will present the eulogy. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Christopher Tisdale, Gregory Tisdale, Clint Whitmore, Daniel Gregory, Jeremy Myatt, Cody Rich, Travis McPeak.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon at 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Sanderson of Carthage