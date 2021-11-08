HOLIDAY PARADES DATES SET

The annual Carthage and Gordonsville Christmas parades are nearing. The Carthage parade is held each year the first Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday. This year the parade will be held on November 28, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Events associated with the parade could also be scheduled as the parade date nears. Last year, only the parade and children visiting with Santa were held because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last December was the worst month in 2020 for the number of COVID-19 cases so additional events were not held. This year, the Gordonsville Christmas Parade is set for 5 p.m., December 4. The parade is generally held each year, the Saturday following the Carthage Christmas Parade.