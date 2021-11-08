Obit – Mrs. Peggy Sue Maupin

Mrs. Peggy Sue Maupin, age 83 of the Lock Seven Community, died Sunday, November 7 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Robert “Mop” Maupin,; son, Charles Hartley and friend, Joan Fussell-Cantrell of Whites Creek, daughter, Sharon Perry and husband Tony of Crossville; step-daughter, Dana Maupin of Florida; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.

Mrs. Maupin is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday morning, November 10 at 11:00 AM. Stan Stevenson will officiate. Interment and graveside services at the Hermitage Memorial Gardens at 2:30 on Wednesday. Serving as pallbearers are: Jere Andrews, Daniel Bains, Eugene Roberts, Tom Billington, Charles Gregory, Larry Baird.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Rock City-Rome Fire Department.

Sanderson of Carthage