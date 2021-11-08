SHERIFF’S DEPT. SANTA SHOPPER’S PLANS

From Smith County Sheriff Steve Hopper: “We are very excited to host another year of Santa’s Shoppers. Our program provides not only a Christmas shopping experience for children in the community but also provides positive interaction with local law enforcement officers. Over the past several years with the generous donations and support from the community our program has been able to help over 700 children.

We thank you for your support. If you would like to contribute to this program, please donate by mailing your donation to the address below. Thank you in advance for your consideration.” Checks or money orders can be made payable to Smith County Living Inc. for SCSO Santa’s Shoppers Program.

Please mail contributions by December 15 (2021) to Smith County Chamber of Commerce, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage, TN 37030.