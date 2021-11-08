STATE’S PLAN FOR SO. CARTHAGE BLUFF CONTINUE

Detour Route, Other Details Not Yet Set

A state highway project impacting thousands of motorists traveling along Highway 70 continues to move forward. The rock (bluff) mitigation project scheduled for Highway 70 in South Carthage could be bid as early as October of next year, according to transportation officials. The targeted area is located at the South Carthage end of the Cordell Hull Bridge, stretching west along Highway 70 to near Waggoner Street.

During construction, the two lane state road will be shutdown to traffic and a detour implemented, according to transportation officials. The suggested detour route has yet to be established, according to transportation department officials. Also, at this time, transportation officials are not certain how long the section of Highway 70 will be shutdown. The construction period for the contractor will not be determined until “just before the project is bid”, transportation officials say.

