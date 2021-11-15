Obit – Kimberly “Kim” Ann Maxwell Whitehair

Funeral services for Kimberly “Kim” Ann Maxwell Whitehair, 56, of Baxter, will be Tuesday, November 16 at 11 AM at the Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, Smith County, Tennessee. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 8 PM and after 9 AM Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Whitehair died Friday, November 12, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 4, 1965 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Wilbur Michael Maxwell of Baxter and the late Dorothy Ann Jackson Maxwell Hawkins.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a daughter Atlanta Rosanna Faith Redmon.

She was a member of Buckner Free Will Baptist Church. Kim enjoyed fishing, camping and embroidering.

Survivors in addition to her father include husband James Douglas Whitehair of Baxter, sons Steven Paul (Eleana) Hughes of Gainesboro, Casey Edward (Brittney) Hughes of Baxter, sisters Ginger Gale (Chad) Flatt of Livingston, Niki (Blake) Grogan of Cookeville, Charlotte Kay Anderson of South Carolina, Cindy Wilmoth of Chestnut Mound, brother Craig Lee (Tammy) Carr of Lafayette, grandchildren: Isaiah, Christopher, Calvin and Ashlyn Hughes, Zaydan, Deegan and Emma West, sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Tommy Manis of Thorn Hill, TN.



Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

