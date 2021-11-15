Obit – Mr. Freeman Overstreet

World War II Veteran, Mr. Freeman Overstreet, age 95 of Elmwood, died Friday afternoon, November 12 at his home. He is survived by: daughters, Bonnie Tippit of Carthage, Gail Finn of South Carthage, Janice Clemons of South Carthage; 4 grandchildren, Russell Roberts and wife Amanda of Turkey Creek, Angela Finn of the Conditt Hollow, Shane Finn of Brooks Bend, Selena Clemons of South Carthage; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; care giver, Lisa Martin of Elmwood.

Mr. Overstreet is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Eld. James Thomas Gibbs will officiate. Interment in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Shane Finn, Russell Roberts, Cody Roberts, Jason Roberts, Austin Hughes, Timmy Grisham.

Visitation will begin on Monday at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

