Obit – Mr. Roger Kemp

Mr. Roger Kemp, age 77 of the Kempville Community, died Saturday afternoon, November 13 at Vanderbilt-Wilson in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Kay Conditt Kemp; son, Steven Kemp and wife Lucette of Kempville; grandchildren, Kayla Kemp of Defeated, Justin Kemp of Defeated, Adam Kemp of Kempville; sisters, Ramona Collier of Gallatin, Shirley Carr of Donelson, Marie Pruitt of Lebanon; daughter-in-law, Lisa Kemp Huff of Granville.

Mr. Kemp is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Bro. Bryan Bratcher will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens with Bro. Frank Bratcher officiating. Serving as pallbearers are: Ricky Givens, Donny Dixon, Danny Joe Waller, Frank Grigg, Justin Kemp, Adam Kemp, Draper Graham; honorary pallbearers are: Eddie Comstock, Jimmy Givens, George Clay, Mike Woodard, William Walker.

Visitation at Kempville will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist or the Joey Kemp Memorial Scholarship.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

