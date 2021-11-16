NEW CARTHAGE DA’S OFFICE

A multi-purpose judicial agency and related services complex, which includes a third office of Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney, is under development in Carthage. The complex will be located in the former First Tennessee Bank building, located on North Main Street and is expected to open the first of 2022.

Prompted by Carthage’s central geographical location within the Fifteenth Judicial District, the project is part of Attorney General Jason Lawson’s vision for Smith County to become more of a focal point for the district attorney’s operations.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!