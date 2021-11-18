Obit – Mr. Bobby Slack

Mr. Bobby Slack, age 74, of Plunkett’s Creek, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Mr. Slack was born January 9, 1947 in Nashville, TN, a son of the late Charles Hubert Slack and Ruby Nell Denny Slack. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Glenn Dale Slack.

Bobby married Diane Slayman on November 12, 1966. He worked for numerous years at Toshiba until his retirement. After retirement, Mr. Slack worked for the Smith County Landfill until his second retirement. He was a member and former deacon of the Rome Baptist Church. Mr. Bobby was also a farmer most of his life. He had a love for antique vehicles, and was especially fond of his 1957 Chevrolet. He found joy in many things, but he especially loved his family.

Mr. Slack is survived by Wife of 55 years; Diane Slayman Slack of Plunkett’s Creek, TN. Children; Ricky (Alissa) Slack of Plunkett’s Creek, TN, and Tina Minchey of Lebanon, TN. Grandchildren; Rob (Kayla) Minchey, Laura (Darian) Lowe, Glenn Slack, Lane Slack, Craylin Miracle, Morgan Miracle, and Haygen Miracle. Great-grandchildren; Loretta Taylor, Jacoby Minchey, Archie Slack, Limmie Slack, McKennleigh Furlong, Harper Minchey, and Abbi Belle Furlong. Sisters; Marie (Digger) Poindexter of Carthage, TN, Cherry Deering of Carthage, TN, and Charlene (Wayne) Bryant of Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Slack are scheduled to be conducted from the Rome Baptist Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Wayne Malone and Vanderbilt Life Flight Chaplain Rayne Nell Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 3PM until 8PM and at the Rome Baptist Church on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests donations be made to the Rome Baptist Church Pavilion Building Fund.

