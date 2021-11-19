Obit – Mrs. Sandra Bowman

Mrs. Sandra Bowman, age 83 of the Graveltown Community, died Thursday morning, November 18 at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: 3 children, Becky Hackett and husband Phillip of Tanglewood, Ray (Hoover) Bowman of Graveltown, Charlie Bowman and wife Melanie Sadler Bowman of Graveltown; 3 grandchildren, Canaan Bowman and wife Paige of Graveltown, Cayde Bowman and wife Mariah of Graveltown, Keely Hackett of Cookeville; great-grandchildren, Simon Bowman, Charlee Sue Bowman, Samson Bowman, Salem Bowman, Jirah Bowman; siblings, Bill Kemp and wife Sue of Augusta, Georgia, Roy Kemp and wife Terri of Graveltown, Mary Proctor of Houston, Texas, Donna Holder of Hartsville, sister-in-law, Sara Kemp of Houston, Texas.

Mrs. Bowman is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, November 20 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Rickey Hackett will officiate. Eulogy by Cayde Bowman. Interment in the Pole Beasley Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Phillip Hackett, Canaan Bowman, Cayde Bowman, Ted Kemp, A. J. Bryant, Randy Shoulders.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Pole Beasley Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage