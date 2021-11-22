Obit – Ms. Faye Rice

Ms. Faye Rice, age 86, of the Smith Bend Community, died Friday, November 19 at her home. She is survived by: 4 children, Debbie Angelos of Smith Bend, Roy Rice Jr of the Difficult Community, Paul Rice of the Bagdad Community, Eric Rice of the Bagdad Community; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Rice is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in the Kempville Community where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, November 26 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Witcher Cemetery in the Bagdad Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Chanse Rice, Darrel Wiatrowski, Tim Knight, Leonard Sanchez, Rylan Wiatrowski, Reece Wiatrowski.

Visitation will be on Friday only at the Hackett Chapel from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Kempville