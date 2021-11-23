Obit – Connie Ross

Funeral service for Connie Ross, age 65, of Fayetteville, TN will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1 pm at Higgins Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Doud officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11 am to 1 pm at Higgins.



Connie was born June 23, 1956, in Lebanon, TN to Sammy Bob and Peggy Torrance. She was a business school graduate and loan officer at Cash Express. Connie enjoyed art and animals, especially raising pure bred dogs. She loved chocolate and you could win her over with a pack of M&M’s or some Hershey’s Kisses. Connie previously worked as a special education teacher at Ninth Grade Academy and Lincoln County High School. She especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Connie passed away on November 14, 2021, at her home.



In addition to her parents, Connie is survived by her daughter, McKenzie Ross (Matthew) Wright of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Amaya Wright, Owen Wright, Warren Wright, and Ryan Jackson; sister, Renee (Greg) Kemple of Carthage; brother, Bob Torrance of Carthage; cousins, Jackie Kittrell, Terri Kittrell, and Michael Kittrell.



Higgins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Connie Ross.