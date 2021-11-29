Obit – Maria Batson

Newborn infant, Maria Batson, died Thursday, November 25 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: parents, Dakota Batson and Laura Jackson; maternal grandparents, Barbara Spiivey of South Carthage, Steven Jackson of South Carthage; maternal great-grandmother, Alta Spivey of Carthage, paternal grandmother, Janice Smith of Murfreesboro; maternal uncles, Terry Jackson, Steven Jackson Jr.

Family and friends will meet at Ridgewood Cemetery for a graveside service on Monday, November 29 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Tim Frank will officiate.

The family has asked for memorials to help with funeral expenses.

