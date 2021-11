Ms. Emma Smith, of Livingston, died Saturday morning, November 27 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: son, Mike Bearinger of Corinth, Texas; grandchildren, Brandon Smith and wife Danielle of Livingston, Christina Jameson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Marissa Pyron and husband Zach of Grand Prarie, Texas.

Ms. Smith will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No services are planned.

Sanderson Funeral Home